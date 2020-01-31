Avoriaz in February 2020 - What weather to expect & what to do
Whether you’re out here for a romantic mini-break, a weekend with mates or six days with the family, there are a number of things happening in resort that will keep you entertained for the duration of your stay. Conditions up the mountain are at their finest, and there are hundreds of pistes in the Portes du Soleil just waiting for you to ski them.
February is typically the most snow-sure month with the best coverage across the vast Portes du Soleil ski area. Looking back at previous years, it has often delivered powder snow on top of well-stocked pistes with the local landscapes putting on their best postcard impressions. Alpine summits above snow-covered forests and a network of slippery diagonal surfaces for people of all ages and nationalities to come and enjoy. Our fingers are crossed for more of the same.
What are the weather & snow conditions like in Avoriaz in February?
So far, this winter has had its ups and downs. After an excellent start – one of the best in many years – the ski area enjoyed great snow coverage during the early season. Then, many glorious sunny weeks offered beautiful views and good times as the snow gradually thinned. Just as the drought was starting to become a concern, late January hit us with some big top-ups and a thick white layer to refresh the canvas.
The first week of February is one of the best weeks of the season if you’re looking to strike the perfect balance between the quality of the snow and the quietness of the pistes. After that, it’s the half-term holidays and thousands of families flock to the Portes du Soleil for what is often their favourite trip of the year. The skiing and snowboarding on offer is vast and sublime. The PDS has around 650km of pistes – that figure never gets old. This year will be my 8th winter in Avoriaz and I am still finding slopes and areas that I have never seen before.
Top tips to avoid the February half-term queues in Avoriaz
Whilst there is plenty of space and almost unlimited fun potential, it’s still wise to expect it to be busy. If possible, ski at non-peak times (first lifts, 12:00-14:00 and 16:00-17:30) and try to avoid the bottleneck pistes and lifts (Proclou, Le Tour, Lac Intrets and TK Arare). It’s also a good idea to buy your lift passes online before you get here. If you’re confident on hard blue or easy red runs and have a good navigator in your group, then go for a Portes du Soleil tour whilst it’s in its prime.
Things to do in Avoriaz in February
Avoriaz Snow Carnival
Running from February 8th to March 9th, the Snow Carnival is a children’s winter carnival with parades, costumes, concerts and entertainment. Head to the centre of Avoriaz, beside the tourist office, and you will see snow and ice sculptures, lantern shows, torch-lit descents and fireworks lighting up the night’s sky. Sledge races, treasure hunts, electric snowmobiling and snowman building contests are also part of the fun and the list goes on. The only question is, will your family have the energy to take it all in? Every Thursday there is also a weekly carnival parade where children can dress up in fancy dress and ride through the resort on procession floats.
Indoor family-friendly fun for bad weather days
The cinema in Avoriaz shows films twice daily if you’re feeling a bit more chilled out. If not, head to the bowling alley, Le Strike Roc, for bowling and pub games where plenty of screens will be showing the Six Nations Rugby tournament.
Aprés-ski parties
February is the month of the family holidays here in Avoriaz, yet that doesn’t mean the party stops. La Folie Douce on the Plateau and Happy Hours Bar in Ardent will be serving up their lively and legendary après-ski parties from 15:00 to 18:00 with DJs and live music almost daily.
Avoriaz and Les Portes du Soleil is in great condition and ready for February – the main event of the winter season. Make sure you’re prepared as is always the way with having lots of fun, time is going to fly.
