Avoriaz in February 2020 - What weather to expect & what to do

Whether you’re out here for a romantic mini-break, a weekend with mates or six days with the family, there are a number of things happening in resort that will keep you entertained for the duration of your stay. Conditions up the mountain are at their finest, and there are hundreds of pistes in the Portes du Soleil just waiting for you to ski them.

February is typically the most snow-sure month with the best coverage across the vast Portes du Soleil ski area. Looking back at previous years, it has often delivered powder snow on top of well-stocked pistes with the local landscapes putting on their best postcard impressions. Alpine summits above snow-covered forests and a network of slippery diagonal surfaces for people of all ages and nationalities to come and enjoy. Our fingers are crossed for more of the same.