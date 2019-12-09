Avoriaz in December 2019 - What weather to expect & what to do

The first month of the new winter season, December, is always a time of overflowing excitement for those lucky enough to spend some time in Avoriaz. Read on for more information on the weather, snow conditions, events and things to do.

During one of the darkest and coldest months of the year, Avoriaz becomes a winter wonderland – a beautiful pedestrianized resort town surrounded by jaw-dropping natural beauty. Perched on a plateau above the cliffs, there is something for everyone in this magical Alpine resort. From the cosy family holidays to the food and drink orientated party trips. For those learning to ski and snowboard for the first time or the extreme snow sport adventure trips, Les Portes du Soleil has it all and Avoriaz is the highest town nestled right in the heart of this vast mountainous region.