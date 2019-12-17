 Skip to main content

Christmas & New Year 2019/20 in Avoriaz - What weather to expect & what to do

Lots of festive fun to be had this Christmas & New Year

If you were to imagine your dream family Christmas, what would it look like? Mountain views with awe-inspiring white peaks and deep forested valleys? Thousands of snow-covered pine trees under a sky of twinkling stars in Narnia-like landscapes? Alpine villages made up of cosy wooden buildings where people get around on skis, snowboards or horse and sleigh? Car-free streets lit up by magical Christmas lights where welcoming bars and restaurants offer hearty meals and warming vin chaud drinks?

Well, these scenes are remarkably close to home – simply head to the beautiful ski resort of Avoriaz during Christmas and let yours and your children’s festive dreams come true. Read on to find out what’s going on during Christmas New Year in Avoriaz, the highest resort in Les Portes du Soleil ski area.

What are the Christmas snow conditions like in Avoriaz?

One of the largest linked networks of ski runs and lifts in the world is in prime condition this year after repeated snowstorms since early November. Not only is the vast majority of the Portes du Soleil area open but the quality of the snow is tip-top too. After the consistent onslaught of snowfall, expect softer and grippier conditions and an abundance of choice of where to enjoy it. We’re set for the best Christmas of skiing and snowboarding in the past 10 years and, with so many places to go, the traffic will be spread more thinly over larger areas.

What to do on Christmas Eve in Avoriaz?

December 24th is the focus of festivities in France with most families exchanging presents and eating their main Christmas meal that evening. Celebrations begin with a torchlit descent on Le Village des Enfants beginner's run in central Avoriaz. This essential mountain show will be put on by over 200 ESF instructors at 18:00. It will be followed by the Grand Christmas show at 19:00 on Christmas eve – an impressive sound and light show for the arrival of Santa Claus himself – also on the central Village des Enfants slopes (opposite the Carrefour and Office de Tourisme).

How about on Christmas Day?

Back on the Village des Enfants slope (if you forget what’s going on, just keep heading here in the evenings) on Christmas day at 17:30 to enjoy some delicious festive treats. Santa Claus' elves will be serving roasted chestnuts, candy floss, candy canes and popcorn to be washed down with a cup of hot chocolate or some vin chaud. Father Christmas himself will be attending the banquet!

On December 27th, you can burn all those calories off by taking part in a sled race on Piste des Dromonts. Bring your ride – either a modern, plastic sled or the traditional wooden one – and see if you can cross the finish line before anyone else.

Now, if you can fit all that in alongside making the most of the skiing and snowboarding during the days, and the inevitably indulgent sessions in the bars and restaurant, then fair play to you. Just keep heading to the centre of town in the evenings and soak up the festivities. If you struggle to keep up with the timings of all these activities, head into the Office de Tourism where the friendly English-speaking receptionists will make everything clear.

A foodie's Christmas in Avoriaz

If you want to experience a French-style Christmas, make the most of all the gourmet goodies on offer. Foie gras, oysters, smoked salmon, caviar, scallops and snails are common starters, and the main dish is as likely to be quail, goose or guinea fowl as turkey. If you still have room, try a “bûche de noel” (chocolate log) to finish your feast.

Where to party in Avoriaz for New Year's Eve?

What better way to say goodbye to the decade than exploring the slopes of the France/Switzerland border by day and partying in the festively lit streets by night? French Fun Radio and its DJs will bring the party to the crowds from 21:00 to midnight when the fireworks display will take over.

I wish you the best of luck on the morning of New Year’s Day. Chances are the early birds will be getting the best of the skiing and snowboarding in this world-class ski area. Will you be prioritising the party through the early hours or clocking some rest ready for another awesome day of skiing. Or will you have the energy for both?

Read more from George on his website.

