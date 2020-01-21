Top 10 things to do for non-skiers in Avoriaz

When you think of ‘Paradise’, do you think of a white sand beach, tropical rainforest, or windswept countryside? For skiers, paradise would be a winter wonderland. Snow covered pine trees, mountain views and log fires.

However, if skiing and snowboarding has never appealed to you, you may not have considered a trip to the French Alps. But let me tell you, you don’t have to be into your snow sports to enjoy this kind of haven.