Rock the Pistes Avoriaz 2020 cancelled

The French government has decided to cancel all large gatherings in the country to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, especially those attracting people from different nationalities. Unfortunately, this decision has impacted Avoriaz's Rock the Pistes Festival.
However, the Portes du Soleil ski area will remain open, as will its restaurants, bars and, of course, lifts and pistes just like all the other ski areas in the French Alps.
The Rock the Pistes festival was scheduled to take place from March 15th to 21st, headlined by Nada Surf, IAM and Skip The Use.
