Nada Surf to headline Avoriaz's Rock The Pistes 2020

The Rock The Pistes Festival is a not-to-be-missed date on the Portes du Soleil calendar. Organisers have announced the final lineup and American alternative rock band Nada Surf will be headlining.

Formed in the 1990s, Nada Surf's most famous hits, 'Always Love' and 'Popular' have cemented their reputation as one of the most influential alternative rock bands of our time. Their ninth album, 'Never Not Together' will be released at the beginning of February 2020 and they're hitting the road to present it all over the world, with a much-anticipated stop on the stage of Avoriaz's Rock The Pistes Festival on March 18th at 13:30.

Also coming to the Portes du Soleil are British band The Stranglers, French rap band IAM, as well as Skip The Use and Deluxe. There will be concerts all around the Portes du Soleil with stages on the slopes of Morzine, Avoriaz, Les Gets, Chatel, Morgins, Champéry and Chapelle d'Abondance.