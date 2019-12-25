 Skip to main content

Merry Christmas from the team at Avorinet.com

Joyeux Noël to all our readers!

The Christmas presents have been unwrapped, the turkey is in the oven and the champagne is chilling in the fridge, so it's time to wish you all a very merry Christmas from the whole team here at Avorinet.com!

Don't forget to check on our events calendar to see what's going on over the holiday period in Avoriaz. 

Meanwhile, we're off for a Christmas day ski!

