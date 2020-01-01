Happy New Year from Avoriaz!

That's it... another year is finally over, the fireworks have fizzled, the champagne has been guzzled and the celebrations have come to an end.

There are no doubt plenty of sore heads out there this morning, so if you're looking for somewhere to recover for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner take a look at our Where to Eat Guide, our pick of the best restaurants in Avoriaz or read some of our Restaurant Reviews for inspiration.

We're all hoping that 2020 brings us plenty of skiing, more snow (not that we haven't had plenty this season already!) and fun times. Don't forget to check in on our regular weekly snow reports for updates and sign up for our dump alerts to be the first to hear about that next, all-important snowfall.

Have a very happy and prosperous New Year from all the team here!