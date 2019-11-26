Avoriaz opens early winter 2019/20

We've had a pretty spectacular November in terms of snowfall and the slopes of Avoriaz are now covered in a white, fluffy layer of powder. Thanks to these early gifts from the skies, the lifts are opening sooner than the scheduled date announced a few months ago.

Snow conditions couldn't be better with 40cm in town and up to 70cm on the slopes. Eight pistes will be open this weekend, on Saturday, November 30th and Sunday, December 1st in Avoriaz. These are the blue Arare, blue Lac, Blanchot, blue Chavanette, Lanches, Crête, Boulevard des Skieurs and the snowpark. Four lifts will give access to them: the Prodains Express cable car (08:45-17:00) and the Lac-Intrêts (09:00-16:15), Choucas (09:15-16:00) and Tour (09:00-16:15) chairlifts.

There will be discounted ski passes on offer costing €21 for one day and €40 for the whole weekend. They'll be available online from Wednesday as well as at the local ski pass offices at the bottom (open from 08:30 to 16:30) and at the top of the Prodains lift (open from 08:45 to 16:00).

Avoriaz will also open the following weekend, on December 7th-8th, with the full opening scheduled for Friday, December 13th.